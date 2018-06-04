Mother Nature spoils a thrilling finale

Barton 273-4, Market Rasen 105-2 - match abandoned

On a wet Saturday afternoon Market Rasen Firsts travelled to Barton in high spirits after back-to-back wins saw them climb to third in the table.

Barton won the toss and elected to bat but it was the visitors who started the better of the two teams.

The opening pair of Daniel Clark and Dan Norburn bowled tightly in the first 12 overs.

Clark picked up the first wicket of the match as the pressure grew on Barton, leaving them on 55-1 after 16 overs.

Will Bradford then took a wicket with the third ball of his spell to leave Barton on 80-2 with 30 overs remaining.

Unfortunately, the innings turned when Barton skipper Elliott Drinkell came to the crease.

Despite Bradford taking a second wicket, which was brilliantly caught in the deep by James Snell, Barton soon went on the offensive as Drinkell, supported by youngster Josh Knapton, shared a stand of 155 for the fourth wicket to see Barton into an excellent position.

Drinkell smashed his way to 110 off 69 balls as Barton went well past 200.

The home side’s skipper fell at the end of the innings but Barton were still able to go past 250 and finished on 273-4 in their 50 overs.

In reply Rasen started badly, losing two early wickets with the score on 30.

However, Will Bradford and Neil Davies shared a stand of 75 to give the visitors a chance of going for the win.

Bradford looked in good touch as he dealt in boundaries, scoring five fours and four sixes on his way to 55 not out.

Just as the game was looking close the rain came to put an end to what could have been a close finish, and the points were shared.

On Saturday the Firsts are at home to Cherry Willingham (1pm).

Appleby Frodingham 2nds 117 all out, Market Rasen 2nds 120-3 - Rasen won by seven wickets.

Market Rasen Seconds bounced back from last week’s disappointment in emphatic style with a comprehensive win over Appleby Frodingham Seconds at Rase Park on Saturday.

Rasen won the toss and elected to field first, despite a flurry of boundaries from the openers Rasen soon grabbed a couple of early wickets.

When Gary Bierlein entered the bowling attack the visitors found themselves in further trouble as he took three wickets for three runs to leave the visitors on 75-5.

Despite getting over the hundred mark Appleby Frodingham were unable to set a defendable score as Rasen’s bowling attack dominated to bowl the visitor’s out for 117, Gary Bierlein finishing with figures of 5-27 from 15 overs.

In reply Rasen got off to a terrible start, losing two wickets in two overs.

However, Liam Entwistle, supported by the returning Liam Scales, steadied the ship and saw Rasen to 51 before Entwistle fell for 23.

When Dale Chambers joined Scales at the crease the result was never in doubt as the pair played expansive shots in a partnership of 69 to see Rasen to victory in the 14 th over for the loss of only three wickets.

Liam Scales finished unbeaten for an excellent 71 with Chambers scoring 20 not out.

This weekend the Seconds travel to Cleethorpes Seconds (1.30pm).

The Sunday XI will return to action as they host Blankney (1.30pm).