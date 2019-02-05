Wragby father and son athletes hit peak form

It was a week of personal bests for father and son athletes Jim and Kieran Gillespie.

Kieran competed for Leeds Beckett University at the Steel Cup in Sheffield last Wednesday, doubling up in the 60m hurdles and high jump.

The Wragby sportsman was quickly into his groove in the hurdles with a new lifetime best of 9.79secs.

He then followed this up with yet another personal best in the high jump with a leap of 1.65m.

“As you can imagine he was thrilled with both performances,” Jim said.

On Saturday it was Jim’s turn as he headed off to Loughborough to compete in the shot putt in their final indoor event of the winter season.

And he followed his son’s lead by sending the shot out to a personal best 9.22m, which gave him first place in the 55-59 age group.

“To say I was pleased with my effort is a major understatement,” Jim added.

“It was a massive personal best and the furthest I have thrown for very nearly 10 years.”