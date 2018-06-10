Wragby athletes tasting success

Wragby athletes Kieran and Jim Gillespie and Callum Dean competed in an open meeting at Loughborough.

First off was Kieran, who sliced nearly a second-and-a-half off his best 400m time, clocking 56.87 seconds.

This is a massive breakthrough for him and is just reward for how hard he has been training.

He followed that up 10 minutes later with a win and another personal best, this time in the shot putt, recording 9.46m.

Callum took to the track in the 100m, placing second in 11.97 seconds and later again placed second, this time in the 200m, running under 24 seconds again with 23.96 seconds.

Jim won both of his events, in the discus and shot putt, throwing 26.04m and 8.39m respectively, the latter an outdoor season’s best.

On Sunday Jim came fourth in the Midlands Masters Championships.

He came fourth in the hammer with a throw of 26.11m, not far off his personal best.

This was followed by a bronze medal in the discus with 26.27m, a really pleasing performance.