Wragby athlete Jim Gilespie secures world hammer silver medal

Jim Gillespie ended the summer throws season in style, claiming a silver medal, national record and a handful of personal bests at the World Hammer Decathlon Championships.

Saturday started well for Jim with his second-best throw of the season with the 10k hammer, throwing 11.51m in Derby.

Next up was the 12.5k implement, and a near-personal best throw of 9.54m kept him in contention for a medal.

The third event is the 15.88k hammer, and a 6.34m effort and saw Jim into third place overall.

The 19.05k brought a season’s-best distance of 5.60m, and left the Wragby field athlete remaining third before a personal best 4.51m with the 25.4k hammer edged him up to second place.

Total disaster very nearly struck at the halfway point as, in event six, the 4k hammer, Jim’s first two throws of three, went out of the throwing area.

He then had to hold back to make sure he got a legal throw in and claim some points.

A throw of 28.37m meant that his lead over the third-placed athlete had been cut.

Event seven was the 5k hammer and a personal best of 29.35m was fantastic, but he was beaten again by his rival for third.

However, in event eight, the 6k hammer, nerves got the better of the third-placed thrower, and Jim beat him by more than 6m with a best of 26.15m.

In the 7.26k hammer, and event 10, the 9k hammer, Jim once again threw personal bests of 23.87 and 16.90 respectively to secure the silver medal.

The winner of the title was Martin Roberts, with fellow GB athlete Andrew McKenzie in third.

“Another bonus was the fact that I smashed my Irish record by nearly 300 points scoring 3602,” said Jim.

“This was an incredible way to end the season, way beyond what I had hoped for.

“It’s now time for a rest before training starts again in earnest come November, with the first winter throws competitions starting in December.”