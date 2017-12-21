Will another local hero prevail at Market Rasen Boxing Day races?

Home punters will be hoping to crown another local hero on Tuesday when Market Rasen racecourse hosts its popular Boxing Day meet.

More than 9,000 racegoers are expected at the course for the meeting which includes the Clugston Lincolnshire National, invariably the racing highlight of Boxing Day.

At three-and-three-quarter-miles, the contest is the longest race in the racecourse’s calendar and there was a thrilling finish last year headed by a Lincolnshire winner.

As many as five horses had a chance at the last fence before Gonalston Cloud, from the Nick Kent stables, in Brigg, and ridden by Adam Wedge, pulled clear.

Gonalston took the prize ahead of Admiral Collonges, with the former Scottish Grand National winner Godsmejudge in third, and just eight lengths covered the first seven horses home.

The Lincolnshire horse went on to record encouraging performances in the North Yorkshire Grand National and Edinburgh National at Catterick and Musselburgh Racecourses respectively.

Every year the Clugston Lincolnshire National produces a headline.

In 2015, James Banks booted West Of The Edge to victory to complete a double on the day for him and trainer Dai Williams who had made the long journey from west Wales.

And 12 months earlier Adam Pogson had driven the Caroline Bailey-trained Carli King to victory.

The gates of the racecourse will be open from 10.05am when the fun begins with the first race off at 12.05pm. The finale is at 3.25pm.

The full seven-race card is - 12.05pm Lees Of Grimsby Furnishers Selling Handicap Hurdle (Class 5) (4YO plus) 2m ½f; 12.35pm Rand Farm Park Sheepstake Novices’ Hurdle (Class 4) (4YO plus) 2m ½f; 1.10pm All Round Family Fun Attraction Handicap Chase (Class 4) (4YO plus) 2m 1f; 1.45pm Garthwest Chase (a Novices’ Limited Handicap) (Class 3) (4YO plus) 2m 5½f; 2.15pm Clugston Lincolnshire National Handicap Chase (Class 3) (4YO plus) 3m 3½f; 2.50pm Rand Farm Park Holiday Kids Club Novices’ Handicap Hurdle (Class 5) (3YO plus) 2m 4½f; 3.25pm Lincolnshire Tyres And Nexen Handicap Hurdle (Class 4) (3YO plus) 2m 2½f.

Adult tickets cost from £10.80 in advance, or £12 on the day, for the Lawn Enclosure.

Tattersalls’ advance admission is £18, and £20 on the day, and County is £24.30 (£27 on the day).

* For further details, including tickets, visit marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk.