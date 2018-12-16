Whirlwind warning

After the success of two visits from Ronnie O’Sullivan, Lincolnshire snooker promoter Nigel Coton has lined up another big name to showcase their skills in Lincoln.

The ‘Whirlwind of London Town’, Jimmy White, is coming to the Lincoln Performing Arts Centre on Friday, January 11 and will take on locals, showing off his snooker prowess and cue power.

The MC for the evening will be the 1985 world champion and BBC snooker commentator Dennis Taylor, while top referee Michaela Tabb will be in charge of action on the table.

After the matches have finished there will be a question and answer session with Jimmy and Dennis, hosted by Snooker Legends CEO Jason Francis.

Seated arena tickets are available from £35 and all details can be found on the LPAC website lpac.co.uk

Surplus funds will go to World Disability Billiards and Snooker (WDBS) which works to allow cue sports to be enjoyed by all and aims to resurrect snooker as a Paralympic sport.

Nigel was a top player in the county while growing up in Louth before a motorcycling accident left him with a partially paralysed left arm.

The former disability champion now helps to raise money for the WDBS by organising snooker events with his wife Ali.