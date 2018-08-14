Two golds and ‘shredded’ nerves for thrower Jim

Jim Gillespie returned from the Eastern Masters Athletics Championships with two golds, a silver and some ‘shredded’ nerves.

Competing in Southend, the Wragby thrower competed in the discus, shot putt and hammer.

The day opened well in the discus, Gillespie throwing a solid 25.78m to claim his first gold of the day.

In the shot putt Gillespie conceded he was ‘absolutely nowhere’ after three of the four rounds.

“However, in the fourth round I got hold of one and put out an 8.25m throw for a silver medal,” he added.

The final event was the hammer, where it took another final-round throw to medal, this time his 26.98m attempt securing his second stint on top of the podium.

However, Gillespie conceded that his up-and-down day finally paid off.

He added: “The nerves were a bit shredded by the end of the day, but the long journey down was worth it in the end.”