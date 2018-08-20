Twins impress at Cadwell Park ‘home’

Market Rasen twins Tim and Tom Neave registered a fine set of race results at their home track of Cadwell Park last weekend.

Tim finished eighth and ninth in the British Supersport series, while Tom rode as stand-in for Louth-based Honda Racing for a second time and secured his first championship points in the premier class.

Tim completed his qualifying in eighth place to start the British Supersport Sprint race from the third row.

But he didn’t make the best of starts and found himself down in 10th place on the first lap.

He managed to reel in the riders ahead and became embroiled in a three-way battle for position which continued throughout the 11-lap affair.

And he shook off some of the opposition to cross the finish line in eighth place for eight championship points.

Starting the feature race from the fourth row, Tim settled into 11th for the first few laps before making a move forward, passing Sam Wilford on lap five. Wilford fought back and regained his place two laps later as Neave became involved in a fight for position with GP2 rider Kyle Ryde.

The pair exchanged places for the rest of the 16 laps, but he finally overcame his rival on the final lap to cross the line in 10th.

But with another GP2 rider ahead, and not scoring points, the Rasen rider was elevated to ninth place to secure another seven points, placing him 11th in the overall rider standings on 81 points.

Tom, meanwhile, was having the time of his life in the British Superbike class.

Deputising for the injured Dan Linfoot, he continued to impress and completed his qualifying for an eighth-row start to race one.

He made progress through the field to 16th when the course car halted the race for a couple of laps after a crash.

When the car left the track, Tom benefitted from Michael Laverty running off the track, and then overtook Gino Rea to take up 14th.

But on the final lap he was passed by a resurgent Laverty to cross the line in 15th place to pick up his first championship point.

Tom was promoted to the sixth row for the start of race two and made progress to finish in a fine 12th place to secure a further four championship points.

“I have really enjoyed riding the Honda Fireblade and working with the Honda Racing team,” he said.

“A huge thanks to Honda UK for giving me this opportunity; I have learnt so much and loved every minute.”

Tom will be back on his own bike in the Superstock 1000 for the next round at Silverstone, from September 7 to 9, while Tim will contest the two British Supersport races.