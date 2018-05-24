Trick shot star returns to Forest Pines roots

Forest Pines Hotel and Golf Resort has secured the services of one of the world’s foremost golf trick-shot exponents, fresh from performing for the new Premier League champions.

The four-star resort, in Broughton, has linked up with David Edwards, who took his in-demand show to Manchester City’s annual golf day.

Edwards, who spent 12 years as Forest Pines’ director of golf, has agreed to be an ambassador for the resort while travelling the world.

The former European Tour player’s trick-shot show has been lauded across the globe.

“Forest Pines has always been close to my heart wherever I’ve been,” he said. “I was director of golf here, I’m based nearby and I host a lot of my golf days here, so when (general manager) Michael Lavizani and I sat down and had a cup of coffee together recently and the subject turned to the possibility of linking up again, I was delighted.

“We decided on an ambassadorial role because I’m never in one place for too long and having a branded car and apparel helps spread the word about a resort of which I’m very fond.”

Lavizani added: “We have worked with David before and were keen to develop the relationship once again.

“His stunning trick-shot show travels all over the UK and far beyond and having him in an ambassadorial role is a great showcase for Forest Pines.

“What’s more, he’s a genuinely likeable guy who’s great to have around the place, so he’s always welcome whenever he’s back at home.”

Forest Pines Hotel and Golf Resort was voted best golf course in the east of England in the 2018 Today’s Golfer travel awards.