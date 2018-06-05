Three race successes for Rasen rider Fentiman

It’s been a great two weeks for Market Rasen’s local flat race jockey Duran Fentiman, who has notched up three winners.

The first came at Ayr on board Mischief Managed (8/1) in an 11 runner handicap.

Lever Du Soleil (7/2) followed up at Redcar and then came Diocletian a 33/1 shot who won a nine horse handicap on Saturday at Doncaster by three-and-a-half lengths.

Dr Richard Newland will always be known as the GP who won the world’s biggest race, the Aintree Grand National.

But he has had a decent share of winners at Market Rasen in recent years.

At last Friday’s meeting he saddled Hassle in the day’s feature race the Hybrid Challenge Handicap Hurdle.

The nine-year-old had been off a racetrack for some time due to injury but was in good form on his return to Rasen.

Charlie Hammond was on board and he was celebrating as well with the win, having his allowance reduced to 5lb after reaching a career mark of 20 wins.

There was a touch of fortune and misfortune in the opening novice hurdle.

Only three runners went to post and then Siannes Star unseated Will Kennedy at the first flight.

The favourite Settie Hill unseated Nico De Boinville at the second last leaving Sizing Cusimano (5/2) to finish alone.

The winner is trained by Colin Tizzard in Dorset who was celebrating his first winner at Market Rasen and doubtless pleased that the long journey had been worthwhile.

De Boinville had to give up his rides after his fall, but his misfortune enabled replacement jockey in the handicap chase Kielan Woods to get a winner on Key to the West.

Trainer Ian Williams had only one runner on the card, Bodega, but he provided another winner for the in form handler.

Both Nick Kent and Michael Chapman provided runners from our local yards for the Market Rasen meeting but without either having any real success.

The Grinder did best of the locals finishing fourth in the feature race behind Hassle.

This was a decent enough effort by the six-year-old who was always in contention under James Bowen.