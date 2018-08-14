Sue breaks ladies’ course record at Market Rasen GC

There were some remarkably high scores last week when the ladies of Market Rasen Golf Club competed for the Mossop Cup using a stableford format.

But the most impressive was the round completed by Sue Borthwick who broke the course record with a gross 76.

Playing off a 10 handicap, Sue registered 42 points and has now received a new handicap of eight.

Past captain Sheilah Mitchell won the competition with 45 points, closely followed by Sharman Scott on 44.

Joy Purkiss finished third with 42 points, edging out Sue on countback, while Pam Ross registered 41 points to take fifth place.

All of the top five received significant handicap reductions.

* A day later, the final of the Manda Cup singles knock-out took place, and after a closely-fought match, Sue Archer claimed the cup from Hilary Tuhey, taking the match on the 17th hole.

* The senior men’s section held their annual Charity Cup in hot and dry conditions.

Ron Foote won after two birdies on the back nine helped him to a score of 41 points, one ahead of runner-up Nick Robey.

Steve Hornsby finished third with 39 points, and the competition raised £150 for disability charity Sense.