Success in the shot putt starts season off nicely

Father and son Jim and Kieran Gillespie both claimed victories at the first of the season’s Loughborough Indoor Open meetings.

Competing on Saturday, the Wragby duo both set out their stalls early.

Jim Gillespie.

Kieran started well with a win in the shot putt, throwing 8.46m.

Dad Jim backed him up with a win in his shot putt event, adding a season’s best 8.30m for good measure.

Kieran moved onto the track for the 60m high hurdles.

He finished third in his race with a personal best performance of 9.85 seconds.

He was beaten by two other decathletes who are currently ranked in the UK top 10.

Jim, who is also Kieran’s coach, said: “It is obvious how much Kieran has improved after one term at university.

“Training with some very good athletes has done him the world of good.”