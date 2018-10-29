Stableford win for Everett

After the final medal round of the season at Market Rasen Golf Club, 86 gents played in the first of three qualifying stablefords, for which the best aggregate score will decide the winner of the October Stableford Cup.

There were 10 birdie 2s at the par 3 holes and eight members shot par 36 points or better – three of them new boys who are beginning to find their feet at their new club.

Vince Gilman-Abel just lost out on the prizes after a countback off 38 points from fellow newbie Stuart Prior and Tony Hunter, who were placed fourth and fifth respectively.

Paul Finn, another newbie, shot 39 points to take third.

Steve Allison, a late entrant on the day, was second with a splendid 40 points, but a shot in front, with 41 points, was Richard Everett, recording his first win of the season.

All these players earned a one shot reduction to their handicaps.

The second stableford of the month saw the early starters tee off into low sun and only three degrees of warmth, but, as with a typically autumn day, it soon warmed up and some of the 71 players finished in shorts and shirtsleeves.

In first place was Hatrel Dhindsa, who carded an excellent 41 points and reduced his handicap by a shot.

Dave King was just one point behind, despite a fine birdie 2 on the long par 3 14th, but he was 2 points ahead of third-placed Steve Ayres (38), who also reduced his handicap.

Forth and fifth places were decided after a countback off 37 points.

Richard Everett, winner of the first competition, just pipped Adie Bothamley to make himself an early favourite for the aggregate cup.

Two weeks later, on another typically autumn day, a field of 65 members took part in the last of the qualifying stablefords.

Late entrant Ian Penniston won the day with an excellent 43 points, which included a birdie 2 at the par 3 fifth.

He was three points clear of second-placed Dave King, who repeated his last score of 40 points.

Both these competitors earned exceptional scoring reductions to their handicaps.

Andy Platt was placed third after a three-way countback of 39 points which included an eagle hole-in-one at the long par three 14th hole and earned him a handicap reduction.

Jeff Portlock and Neil Carmichael were placed fourth and fifth respectively.

With Richard Everett unable to compete in the third qualifier, the way was left open for Dave King to claim the October Stableford Cup with (33+40+40) 113 points.

His nearest rival was Tony Hunter with (38+31+36) 105 points.

Thirty gentlemen members had played in all three Competitions.