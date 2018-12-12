Sidecar racers set to swap North Kelsey for New Zealand

North Kelsey sidecar racer Gary Bryan with passenger Phil Hyde are spending their Christmas on the other side of the world as they swap the British winter for summer sun.

The successful duo are heading Down Under to race at Wanganui in New Zealand on the popular Cemetery Circuit on Boxing Day.

Fresh from finishing third in this year’s British Sidecar Championship, the experienced pair of racers, are looking forward to making their debut on the tight, twisty and technical Cemetery Circuit course.

As well as their top-three championship finish, Bryan and Hyde recorded ninth and seventh-place finished at the 2018 Isle of Man TT races,

Set to pilot the GBR (Gary Bryan Racing) Baker outfit, there’s no doubt they have the ability and determination to make a strong showing at the meeting which attracts an elite field.

There is always a strong contingent of sidecar racers at the Cemetery Circuit Races which this year has attracted 18 entries to date for the traditional Boxing Day slot.