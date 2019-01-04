Sidecar racer Jen wins Scottish award

Sidecar racing passenger Jen Stainton has won an award north of the border for her racing exploits.

Jen, originally from Market Rasen, received the Lithgow Electrical Services Award from the Scottish Sidecar Racing Club for the best achievement by a female.

As passenger in Team SaS with her husband Giles, who drives the outfit, the pair also won the Ma Laddie award which goes to the furthest travelled team after travelling more than 600 miles up to Scotland to attend races throughout 2018.

Jen said: “This was totally unexpected and we feel honoured that the SSRC should give us these awards which relate to the Scottish championship rounds we attended. We only did half, but will do our best to race more of the rounds in 2019.

“The club is one of the most welcoming and friendly clubs we have ever raced with and made us feel right at home from the word go.

“One weekend the outfit suffered a broken gear linkage cross shaft which looked as if it would be the end of our weekend, but the paddock rallied round to help us get back up and running again which we were incredibly grateful for.

“The support and friendship from the paddock has been overwhelming and thank-you to everyone that made a difference.

“We must also thank our faithful sponsors, Interfuse, MMC Agency, Elite Signs and T&S Motors for their support throughout the year. Without their input we would not be racing.”