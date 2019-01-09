Sidecar duo Bryan and Hyde claim New Zealand wins

Sidecar duo Gary Bryan and Phil Hyde made their trip to the other side of the world worthwhile by securing two race wins.

North Kelsey racer Bryan and passenger Hyde headed back from New Zealand with a couple of wins under their belts after the three-round championship held over the Christmas period.

The first round was staged at the Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park, in Taupo, where they completed qualifying in second place in their class and then went on to claim the runners-up spot in both races.

On to round two which took place at Manfeild Park, in Manawatu, where they qualified in fourth place but improve to record another two second places in the F2 sidecar class.

The third and final round was held at the famous Cemetery Circuit, at Wanganui, on Boxing Day where they proved to be the team to beat, dominating both F1 and F2 combined sidecar races.

Chipping away with their pace throughout practice and qualifying, the experienced pairing of Bryan and Hyde were quick to gel with the tight, twisty and technical Cemetery circuit course and qualified in third position.

In the first F1/F2 sidecar race, Bryan and Hyde held off the attentions of John Holden and Robbie Shorter to cross the finish line in front by a margin of just over two seconds.

And in the final race of the series, the Lincolnshire duo took a stylish win over the F1 outfit of Holden and Shorter.

This time they took the chequered flag some 7.3 seconds ahead of their rivals, a result which also clinched the F2 championship with a total of 50 points registered over the three rounds.