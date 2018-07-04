Sidecar aces Ellis and Richardson sweep to Cadwell Park hat-trick of wins

Sidecar driver Todd Ellis and passenger Charlie Richardson continued their form when they secured three wins at Cadwell Park last weekend.

The North Kelsey driver also secured a second place in round four of the British 600 Cup, part of the International Sidecar Revival meeting, run by the Bemsee Club.

The 600 Cup class runs within the British Sidecar Championship, and as well as scoring points in their own class, they do the same in the main class. This resulted in three second places and a sixth in the overall championship.

After qualifying for a front row start to race one on Saturday, Ellis and Richardson maintained third place through the opening laps before passing Bell and Ramsey to move into second place overall, and the lead in the Cup.

They pulled away from the pack to follow the leading pair of Kershaw and Clark all the way to the chequered flag for second overall and the 600 Cup win.

A crash saw race two red-flagged and the riders returned on Sunday morning for a shortened five-lap sprint.

They completed this in sixth place overall and another podium finish in the Cup.

It was back to business later in the day when Ellis and Richardson extended their series lead by recording another double podium in the third race of the weekend, with a fine second place in the main championship and Cup win.

In the final race, Ellis and Richardson began from a fifth row grid position, but started well to maintain third place in the early laps.

On lap four they overtook fellow Lincolnshire riders Horspole and Connell and continued to pull away to complete their weekend with another second place overall, plus another fine win in the 600 Cup.

Ellis and Richardson are nicely placed in second position in the main British Championship on 136 points, and increased their lead in the 600 Cup to 57 points from nearest challengers Stevens and Sharp with a total of 197 points.

The next round is at Knockhill, in Scotland, this weekend with another three races.

Knockhill timetable:

Friday – free practice 12.35pm, qualifying 5.55pm. Saturday – warm-up 9am, race one (15 laps) 1.25pm, race two (15 laps) 6.10pm. Sunday – warm-up 9am, race three (15 laps) 2.15pm.