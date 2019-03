After a fortnight’s break in the league programme, Market Rasen and Louth RFC return for the season run-in, looking to guarantee their safety.

The Red and Greens are out of reach of the bottom two in Midlands Two East (North), but are five points and two places above third-bottom Matlock.

They will hope to cash in when they host bottom side Ashby at Willingham Road on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Rasen have won their last two home fixtures, including a crucial 20-17 win over Matlock.