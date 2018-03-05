Racing Neave twins set for step up in class

A new challenge awaits Tim and Tom Neave when they take to the track for the first round of the 2018 season at Donington Park over the Easter weekend.

Tim is to move up to the British Supersport Championship, while Tom is to contest the National Superstock 1000 series this year.

The 22-year-old Market Rasen twins found success last year in the National Superstock 600 Championship which saw them make history when both riders secured a podium finish at Snetterton, and again at Cadwell Park.

Tom won the race at both circuits, while Tim was a close second in both races as Tom finished the year in fifth place on 123 points, and Tim was seventh on 109.

This year Tom has decided the time is right to step up to the Superstock 1000 Championship, and he will be riding the STEVOWAKI BOXING SOCIAL Suzuki GSXR1000 in the 12-round series.

He will get the benefit of some extra track time as the series consists of nine standard-length races, three 100-mile races (two 50-mile races back-to-back races), plus six 50-mile races.

Tim is to move up into the British Supersport Championship this year and will be campaigning the NRC BOXING SOCIAL YAMAHA R6 in the highly-competitive 12-round class.

He, too, will have extra track time to last year as the Supersport class hosts two races at each round, one shorter Sprint race on practice day, followed by a full-length Feature race on the main race day.

“We are both so excited to get stuck in to these new classes and it will be a nice change for us to be able to work together and help each other instead of battling in the same class,” Tim said.

“We have to thank our joint sponsors for their support; Boxing Social, Vroom Media, Fuchs Silkolene, Moto 46, B&C Express, Belstaff, HRL Developments, No Limits, Dualways, Chris Fairburn Properties, Agrii, Shoei, Spidi, Sidi, GB Racing and, of course, not forgetting our mum and dad who have supported us from day one.”

Tim and Tom hope to take part in testing at Cadwell Park or Mallory in the next few weeks before heading to Donington Park for the official British Superbike test day on April 20.

There they will make their final preparations for the opening round of both championships which take place at the Leicestershire circuit over the Easter weekend.

To follow their progress, visit www.neavetwins.com or via their Facebook page at Neave Twins.

Superstock 100 – Rd 1: March 31-April 2, Donington Park (100 + standard); Rd 2: April 13-15, Brands Hatch (Indy 50 + standard); Rd 3: May 4-7, Oulton Park (50); Rd 4: May 25-27, Donington Park (world superbike round, 100); Rd 5: June 15-17, Snetterton (50); Rd 6: July 6-8, Knockhill (standard x 2); Rd 7: July 20-22, Brands Hatch GP (100 + standard); Rd 8: August 3-5, Thruxton (50 + standard); Rd 9: August 17-19, Cadwell Park (standard); Rd 10: Sept 7-9, Silverstone (50); Rd 11: Sept 14-16, Oulton Park (standard x 2); Rd 12: Oct 12-14, Brands Hatch GP (50).

British Supersport – Rd 1: March 31-April 2, Donington Park; Rd 2: April 13-15, Brands Hatch (Indy); Rd 3: May 4-7, Oulton Park. Rd 4: June 15-17, Snetterton; Rd 5: July 6-8, Knockhill. Rd 6: July 20-22, Brands Hatch GP; Rd 7: August 3-5, Thruxton; Rd 8: August 17-19, Cadwell Park; Rd 9: Sept 7-9, Silverstone; Rd 10: Sept 14-16, Oulton Park; Rd 11: Sept 28-30, Assen; Rd 12: Oct 12-14, Brands Hatch GP.