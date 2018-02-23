Point-to-point: Tom Strawson rides to Brocklesby Park double

The Midlands point-to-point season continued with a very successful meeting at Brocklesby Park as the 58 runners provided some excellent racing,

This included a double and two second places for local jockey Tom Strawson.

The Brocklesby Members, Subscribers and Farmers race, sponsored by DDM Agriculture, gave the good crowd a great finish as Somethingwonderful, with Strawson on board, was beaten on the run in by Starlight Court and Claire Pickering.

The winning jockey explained that as an accountant, she relies heavily on her father Adair for his training skills.

She plans to follow up this maiden victory with a run at Revesby Races.

* Ten runners contested the PPORA Club Members Conditions Race (Clark Weightman) which again provided a decent finish.

The race was led more or less throughout by Kings Lodge and Will Easterby, but the 12-year-old was stalked by several runners, notably Chipmunk (Sam Davies-Thomas) and Maguires Bridge (Strawson).

The former survived a mistake at the 10th, but recovered and looked well placed to make a move before falling at the second-last.

Maguires Bridge tried to challenge Kings Lodge on the run-in, but couldn’t overhaul the impressive winner who was clearly helped by their run at Thorpe Lodge in January.

* The feature Mixed Open (Baillie Haylage) included five runners with ratings over the 100 mark and didn’t disappoint.

Eight went to post with much of the running made by Arthur’s Secret and jockey Abi Banks.

The Stuart Morris-trained Volnay De Thaix (Jack Andrews) moved through the field to second with a few to jump, and a great finish between the two top-rated horses looked likely.

But Banks was unseated two out, leaving Volnay De Thaix at least 20 lengths clear of Corrin Wood (Louise Bannister).

Argot (Rory Bevin) was third.

Claire Hardwick then announced the retirement of the Dawson family’s Palypso De Creek, who was pulled up, at the age of 15, boasting a 66 per cent win ratio.

* The Connolly’s Red Mills Intermediate race attracted seven runners and gave Strawson’s mount Duhallow Tornado, owned by The All For The Craic Partnership, his third win from three outings.

The Chris Pimlott-trained six-year-old hit the front with three left to jump and ran on to beat Dynamic Island (Rory Bevin) and Bingo Star (Jack Andrews) in third.

* Singleton Birch sponsored the Nine-year-olds and over race which was fifth on the card.

Only four lengths covered the top three, with Lucy Horner’s winner, De Blacksmith (Aaron Anderson) hitting the front with two to jump and pushing a three-length winning margin over Peter From Paris (Jessica Gillam).

Hand Act Or Part (Emma Todd) was a length behind in third.

* Two maiden races closed the card, the first being The Jockey Club and St Hugh’s Hospital-sponsored mares and fillies race.

Strawson completed his double on Rene Regina for Jane Kent and the owners, the BDS Pointers Partnership.

Second, by a couple, was the impressive-looking four-year-old Hattie Hopkinson (Tommie O’Brien), owned and trained by the Laceys, which had started as favourite.

Third place went to Dina Maker and Will Biddick.

* If the Laceys were unlucky in the mares maiden they did not have to wait very long to make up for it when their Port Of Mars (Tommie O’Brien) scored a victory over eight other runners in the open maiden (Nunns Mitsubishi) at the end of the day.

The four-year-old moved into the lead three from home and went on to beat Redmond Hall (Will Biddick) by three lengths.

Jamars Star (Sam Burton) finished some way back in third.