Point-to-point racing: Brocklesby Park set for top-class field

Point-to-point racing returns to the area for its annual gathering at Brocklesby Park this weekend.

Final preparations are being made for Saturday’s Brocklesby Point to Point meeting, with the first race off at noon and a total of 110 entries.

In-form point-to-point jockey Tom Strawson has made a winning start to the season with two wins so far on Maguires Bridge, in the Restricted at Sheriff Hutton, and on Duhallow Tornado at the Midlands Area Club meeting at Thorpe Lodge. Both horses hold entries for Brocklesby.

The DDM-sponsored Brocklesby members race opens the card with keen interest in Brigg jockey Arthur Marshall who is entered for his first ride over fences on Golans Choice.

Their competition will likely come from Somethingwonderful, who won here last year, but failed to build on that result, while Starlight Court has form under rules but will be competing on a point-to-point course for the first time.

Clark Weightman again sponsor the PPORA Club Members Conditions race, which will attract horses from Lincolnshire and surrounding counties.

There are 17 horses entered for this one, but several have entries in other races on this card, too.

His Excellency will start this race top-rated, despite pulling up last time out, while Lucky Cody is back after a season off, but could choose the Mixed Open instead.

Dynamo Frankie is another one to watch, along with Maguires Bridge and Johnny Weatherby’s Chipmunk.

The Mixed Open, sponsored by Baillie Haylage, will be contested by leading horses from around the country, many aimed at Hunter Chases later in the season.

Among the 29 entries is Yorkshire rider William Easterby, fresh from winning at the Sinnington last Sunday, with course winner Monsieur Jourdain.

They will face stiff competition, however, from some very strong combinations, including top-rated Volnay De Thaix, who impressed on his pointing debut at Thorpe Lodge last month.

Arthur’s Secret was second when starting as favourite last time out and will hope to go one better here, and there is a slew of horses rated over 100 in this race, including Irish Anthem, Master Workman, Mr Madeit and Palypso De Creek.

The Connolly’s Red Mills Intermediate race follows, with Chipmunk and Maguires Bridge also entered here.

Bingo Star and Dynamic Island are the best-rated horses here, while Zandino could be another to watch. Here, Tom Strawson has Duhallow Tornado which won last time out at Thorpe Lodge.

The Singleton Birch race for nine-year-olds and upwards has 10 entries, but the winner will be difficult to pick on recent form.

Impact Zone and Peter From Paris could be contenders here, while De Blacksmith and Oscar Vespasian are unraced.

The Jockey Club and St Hughs Hospital Open Mares Maiden race has proved popular, with 20 entries, as has the last race of the day, the Nunns Mitsubishi Open Maiden race, which has 16 horses entered.

Both will be a challenge to predict, but you might look at Act Like You Know in the Mares, and Mr Pepperpot in the Open Maiden.

Paul Wiseman Electrical and Brigg Office Supplies sponsor special prizes for leading owners and riders.

The course is undergoing the final stages of preparation this week, and the forecast for the latter part of the week is looking favourable, with the going promising to provide good racing ground.

There will be a selection of trade stands, including home accessories, country clothing, animal feed, prints and pictures.

There will also be plenty to eat and drink, as well as on course bookmakers and a beer tent.

Gates open at 10am.

E-Tickets, priced at £10, are available from www.midlandspointing.com/shop while entry on the gate is £15, which includes a free race card, and there is free entry for under 16s.

The racecourse is within Brocklesby Park, just off the A18, near Humberside Airport.

In the event of doubtful weather, contact Talking Point on 09068 446061.

* For more information about point to points in the region, visit www.midlandspointing.com/fixtures

National fixture information can be found at www.pointtopoint.co.uk