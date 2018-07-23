Podium and bust for Market Rasen racer at Brand’s Hatch

Market Rasen farmers Tim and Tom Neave were at Brands Hatch for round seven of the British Supersport and Superstock 1000 championships.

It proved a weekend of extremes for Tom who secured his second successive podium finish followed by two crashes in the Stock 1000 races, while Tim rode to a couple of top-10 Supersport finishes.

Following on from his first podium finish at Knockhill last time out, Tom was hoping for more of the same and qualified well to start the first 16-lap stage from a front row grid position.

He got the holeshot into Paddock Hill Bend and led the field through the first three laps before nearly getting punted off the track by the rider behind when he suddenly slowed.

He continued down in eighth place with work to do, but was soon up into fifth place.

He then passed Lee Jackson and Alex Olsen to secure third place for his second podium finish, setting the fastest lap of the race with a lap time of 1min 27.461secs (100.15mph).

“I’m annoyed with myself for a simple mistake,” he said. “I touched the pit lane limiter button which drops the speed down to 60mph.

“Luckily the rider behind was able to avoid me, but I lost a lot of ground.”

Starting the second leg of the two-stage race from a front row start, Tom shot away to establish the race lead.

He delivered a polished display throughout the 16 laps, but on the final lap he and Joe Collier exchanged places a couple of times.

It all came to a head at Clearways on the final lap when Collier snatched the lead. Neave fought back but then went down and landed in the airbags, his race over at the very last corner.

The third race of the weekend proved a non-event. He was leading when the race was red flagged on the first lap, and at the restart he was unlucky to crash out.

In the British Supersport class, Tim began Saturday’s 12-lap sprint race from the sixth row and progressed through the field to 11th.

A two-riders crash on lap 11 saw the race red-flagged and a result was declared, with Tim finishing in 11th. But two riders ahead were in a different class and Tim was awarded ninth place and seven championship points.

Starting the 18-lap feature race on Sunday from the fourth row, Tim was soon up into 10th and battling for position within a large group of riders for the midfield points.

He was pushed back to 12th on lap five, but elevated back up to 11th when Ross Twyman crashed out.

He looked set to finish in 11th, but Bradley Perie made a last-lap pass and he had to be content with 12th place at the flag.

Again two riders ahead were excluded from the results and Tim was placed 10th in his class to pick up another six championship points and bring his total to 50.

The next round is at Thruxton from August 3 to 5.