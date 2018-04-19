Pam plays her best game of the season

The ladies’ attempt to play a qualifying competition at Market Rasen Golf Club was again denied them when a wet course and temporary greens put paid to the EWGA Medal competition last Wednesday.

A medal was nevertheless played and, much to Pam Holbrooke’s frustration, she played her best game of the season, coming in with nett 66, which unfortunately did not reduce her handicap.

Medal winner Pam Holbrooke, Sue Borthwick and Helen Gibbard, eclectic winners, with Ladies' Captain Jenny Holborn.

Hilary Tuhey was second with nett 71, beating Suzan Patten on countback with Helen Gibbard just one shot behind on nett 72 to take fourth place.

Joy Purkiss registered the best gross of 87.

Later that day Ladies’ Captain Jenny Holburn presented the trophies for the winter competitions.

Winter League winners of the Gemini trophies were Pam Ross and Lynn Patrick who beat Sue Archer and Di Warburton after a very close and exciting final, which only finished after the first extra hole.

Bridget Holmes and Aileen Sellars played Hilary Tuhey and Angela Moore for third and fourth places.

Throughout the winter, an eclectic competition over six rounds of golf has been taking place and the winners are as follows: Division One – Sue Borthwick with nett 62.69, Sue Archer 63.4 and Gill Fussey 69.63; Division Two – Helen Gibbard with nett 61.63, Rosemarie Lawton 68.63 and Sharman Scott 70.75.

On Thursday a friendly match was held at Market Rasen against a team from Cleethorpes, Rasen ladies winning 4-1.