O’Halloran returns for British Superbikes title tilt

The Easter weekend heralds the return of the Bennetts British Superbike championship as Market Rasen-based rider Jason O’Halloran set to take to the track at Donington Park on Saturday.

O’Halloran returned from his winter break in his native Australia and is back in Rasen where he will mount a new challenge on the title with Honda Racing.

After a few rainy days of testing in Spain, he was at Donington last Tuesday for the official British Superbike test to make final preparations for the first round.

“It was freezing cold at Donington and I was very reluctant to go out on the track in the morning,” he said.

“But it was a little warmer in the afternoon and we went out, completing 21 laps during the session.

“I ended last season in fifth position and will be seeking to better that this time.

“The bike is working well and the whole team is really looking forward to getting the season under way at the weekend.”

Weekend timetable –

Saturday: Free practice 1 10.45am; free practice 2 3.40pm.

Sunday: Free practice 3 10.50am; qualifying 4.15pm.

Monday: Warm up 1.30pm; Race one (20 laps) 1.30pm; race two (20 laps) 4.30pm.