North Kelsey sidecar racer retains national cup lad

North Kelsey sidecar driver Todd Ellis and passenger Charlie Richardson retained their lead in the 600 Cup after a solid weekend at Thruxton.

They recorded two fourth places in the seventh round of the British Sidecar Championship, and a brace of third places in the 600 Cup.

The pair completed their qualifying in fourth place to start race one of three from the second row of the grid.

As the lights went out they maintained their fourth place and remained in that position throughout the eight-lap affair to record third place in the 600 Cup.

With the top 10 finishers reversed on the grid for the start of race two, Ellis and Richardson began from the fourth row and held third place for the first few laps.

They were overhauled by the Birchall brothers and remained in fourth place for the rest of the race to again complete the eight laps third in the 600 Cup.

Starting the final race of the weekend from the fourth row, they held third place on the first lap, but dropped to fourth one lap later.

But it all went wrong on lap three when a coming together with Stevens and Charlwood at the club chicane forced Ellis and Richardson into the pits to retire with a damaged wheel arch.

However, they had done enough in the first two races to retain their second place in the main championship on 238 points, and the lead in the 600 cup on 324 points.

The next round is at their local circuit Cadwell Park this weekend where the sidecars will have two races to contest.