North Kelsey sidecar racer grabs podium double at Snetterton

After two exciting and close races at Snetterton in round three of the British Sidecar Championship, North Kelsey sidecar driver Todd Ellis and passenger Charlie Richardson secured two third places in the main championship.

There was also a double victory in the 600 Cup to extend their lead to 26 points over Stevens/Charlwood.

Qualifying went well for the current British champions who were first in class and second overall and they started race one from the front row.

They were quick to react as the lights went out and led the field towards the first corner, but the faster F1 outfits overtook them and they settled into third place.

At the halfway stage of the 12-lap affair, Stevens/Charlwood made a pass, but Ellis drove well and hung onto their back wheel for the rest of the race.

A three-way battle between Ellis, Stevens and F1 riders Bell/Ramsay raged until the final corner when Ellis dived under Stevens to snatch third overall and the cup win.

The grid was reversed for race two as Ellis/Richardson began from the fourth row.

But once the lights went out they were soon up into third to continue the battle they began in race one.

They held third place for most of the laps and when the race was red-flagged at the start of the final lap the results were declared on positions on lap nine, with Ellis/Richardson again taking third overall and the 600 Cup win.

The results kept them third in the overall championship on 66 points.

The next round is at Cadwell Park where the championship round is included in the International Sidecar Revival meeting.