North Kelsey sidecar racer claims Brands Hatch podium

North Kelsey sidecar driver Todd Ellis (23) and passenger Charlie Nicholson travelled to Brands Hatch for round six of the British Sidecar Championship.

The championship incorporates the 600 Cup where they finished second in the first race and were unlucky to slide off the track in race two.

Ellis (23) and Richardson were running second in the overall championship after their stunning performance at Knockhill and had a good lead in the 600 Cup so were looking for strong results to maintain their positions.

The pair qualified in third for a second-row start on Saturday, but didn’t get the best of starts and were pushed back to sixth on lap one.

They soon recovered and moved up to fourth on lap two before overtaking Lovelock/Lawrence to step up into the top-three on lap four.

But the leaders were long gone and Ellis and Richardson circulated there for the rest of the 12-lap race to take third in the main championship and second in the cup.

Starting race two the next day from the fourth row, they settled into sixth place once again.

They overtook Gilbert/Tritton on lap three, but then slid off into the gravel at Paddock Hill at the start of lap four, ending their race.

Ellis and Richardson stay second in the championship standings on 212 points, and also hold a healthy lead of 76 points over nearest rivals Stevens/Charlwood in the cup.

The next round is at Thruxton where the pair will contest three races.