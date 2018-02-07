Nettleton trainer Olly Williams toasts Southwell win

Nettleton trainer Olly Williams capped a fine start to 2018 when a stable newcomer won on the all-weather track at Southwell.

Essential, owned by Mr and Mrs Milthorpe, was previously trained by George Scott and is a four-year-old with a sprinting pedigree.

He showed promise while still in the Scott yard in a race at Redcar in September when running second, but there is nothing like a winner, and the short journey to the Nottinghamshire track proved well worthwhile for trainer and horse.

Essential was ridden by 7lb-claiming jockey Patrick Vaughan, and punters had their doubts as the horse eased in the betting from 12/1, being sent off at 16/1.

But the bay gelding showed the seven other runners in the seven-furlong race a clean pair of heels to get home by one-and-a-half lengths.

Williams said: “Essential was claimed by myself on behalf of David Milthorpe for 5k out of a claimer in early January at Southwell from George Scott.

“He was third on that occasion and was given a poor ride.

“He’s not a simple horse, but Patrick gave him a great ride to win comfortably.

“He’s out again mid-February, all being well, and if things go right is open to further improvement.

“We have had plenty of places lately as well, including Tricky Dicky in a class two £20,000 race over 5f when he was beaten only by a neck in second.”

Mrs Milthorpe was full of praise for the Nettleton trainer.

“Olly is a fantastic trainer with a fantastic team,” she added.

“He has given us our first winner as owners and also a fantastic day out.”

The decent start to 2018 for the Williams’ Stone Stables yard has come despite the continually cold weather on the Wolds above Nettleton and Caistor.

Stable star Tricky Dicky, owned by a syndicate from Doncaster, also travelled to Southwell and was sent off the 5/2 favourite in an eight-horse race with Sam Jones on board.

‘Tricky’ had four wins in 2016, his first season in the Williams yard, and while his form in 2017 did not quite match up to that, there seem to be more wins to come from him and for the stable.