Neaves in action on Silverstone circuit

Market Rasen farming twins Tim and Tom Neave were competing at Silverstone at the weekend.

Tom was riding in the three British Superbike races, resulting in an 18th, 16th and a crash, while Tim switched from his regular class of British Supersport to the Superstock 1000 class, recording three top-12 results on his first outing on the bike.

Tom had been called up by Halsall Racing to deputise for one of their riders who was sidelined with an injury.

The team had said there was no pressure on him but to go out and do his best.

After qualifying in 21st place Tom began his first race for the team from a seventh-row grid position and he rode well to complete the 30 lap affair in 18th place.

Starting race two on Sunday, Tom was unable to make much progress and ended up crashing unhurt at Brooklands on lap 13. Determined to do well in the final race, Tom set off from the seventh row but although he had moved up two places on the first lap the race was red flagged to enable an injured rider to be recovered on lap two.

At the re-start Tom got a good start and was soon up to 16th place.

But he ran wide and lost ground back to 23rd place where he had to start all over again.

But Tom never gives up and got his head down making it up into 19th position on lap 21 of 26.

He made further progress in the final laps and crossed the finish line in 16th place, just one place away from the points.

After riding at Cadwell last week on the stock 1000, Tim decided to switch championships at Silverstone and ride in the National Superstock 1000 class where he rode to three points finishes.

In race one on Saturday he recorded a fine 10th place to pick up three championship points.

There was a short break to allow for refuelling and a tyre change before the riders set off in the second race where Tim was able to record 12th place and add a further two points to his score.

The third race on Sunday morning was scheduled to run over 24 laps once again but was red flagged after just six laps.

The re-start over a reduced length of 15 laps went well of the Lincolnshire rider who worked his way through the pack to cross the finish line in ninth position to pick up a further seven championship points to bring his total to 12.

Halsall Racing have asked Tom to ride for them at Oulton Park this weekend, September 14-16, and Tim is to campaign the Superstock 1000 bike again so both riders will have two races each to contest.

Timetable:

British Superbike championship: Friday - free practice one 10.15am, free practice two 3.05pm; Saturday - free practice three 10.45am, qualifying 4pm; Sunday - warm-up noon, race one (18 laps) 1.35pm, race two (18 laps) 4.35pm.

Superstock 1000: Friday - free practice one 11.40am, free practice two 4pm; Saturday - qualifying 10.10am, race one (14 laps) 2.40pm, free practice three 6pm; Sunday - race two (14 laps) 3.05pm.