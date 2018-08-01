Neave will make British Superbike step-up with Honda at Thruxton and Cadwell

Market Rasen rider Tom Neave will ride the Honda Racing Superbike at Thruxton and Cadwell, standing in for the injured Dan Linfoot.

Linfoot injured his wrist at Brands Hatch last time out and will not be fit to ride in the next two rounds.

Louth-based Honda Racing has turned to Tom Neave as a replacement and Tom will make his debut in the British Superbike class at Thruxton this weekend.

Tom, 23, made the step up from the Superstock 600 class last year to the Superstock 1000 championship and has made good progress in the series by recording a brace of podium finishes in recent weeks (a second at Knockhill and a third at Brands Hatch).

He will ride alongside regular Honda Racing rider Jason O’Halloran in the two 20 lap races at Thruxton on Sunday.

Tom said: “I am over the moon. I couldn’t believe it when I got the call.

“This is my dream team as its Honda Racing and they are locally based at Louth.

“This is a golden opportunity for me to show that I can ride a Superbike, there is no pressure on me to do anything more than just finish both races.

“If I get up into the points thats a bonus. I have never ridden a Superbike in my life or used slicks so its a whole new ball game. B

“ut I tested at Cadwell on Tuesday morning and felt very comfortable on the bike.”

The timetable is: Friday - free practice one 10.05am, free practice two 2.35pm. Saturday - free practice three 10.15am, qualifying 4pm. Sunday - warm-up 10.50am, race one 20 laps 1.30pm, race two 20 laps 4.30pm.