Neave twins braced for Brand’s Hatch test

Market Rasen twins Tim and Tom Neave travel to Brands Hatch this weekend for the next round of their respective championships.

The 23-year-old twins spent last weekend at their local circuit of Cadwell Park taking part in the annual Moto Time Attack event, gaining track time to find a good set-up for the British Superbike championship meeting at Cadwell next month.

Tom had only his second outing in the Superstock 1000 class at Knockhill two weeks ago and amazed the crowds with his fantastic riding to record a second place in race two.

He came into the series after missing the first three rounds and immediately showed his potential to win races.

Tim contests two races in the highly-competitive British Supersport championship at the Kent circuit where his best result was an eighth place at both Snetterton and Knockhill.

He will be seeking another solid result at the fast and flowing Brands Hatch circuit.

Timetables –

Superstock 1000: Friday – free practice one 11.50am, free practice two 4.50pm. Saturday – qualifying 9.40am, races one and two (18 laps each) 1.15pm. Sunday – warm-up 9.45am, race three (16 laps) 2.15pm.

British Supersport: Friday – free practice one 9.35am, free practice two 2.35pm. Saturday – qualifying 11.10am, Sprint race (12 laps) 5.10pm. Sunday – warm-up 10.11am, feature race (18 laps) 3.40pm.

* Jason O’Halloran also travels south to Brands Hatch for round six of the British Superbike Championship this weekend.

Following his withdrawal from the second race at Knockhill last time out, the Market Rasen-based Australian has had a further two weeks to help the healing process on his ankle that was badly broken in a crash earlier in the season.

O’Halloran will be more suited to the fast and flowing Brands Hatch GP circuit than the short and twisty Knockhill track.

He has been having treatment in the hyperbaric chamber to speed up the healing process and will be seeking two top results to boost his points tally and get him back up into the top six in readiness for the end-of-season showdown.

Timetable: Friday – free practice one 10.15am, free practice two 3.15pm. Saturday – free practice three 10.15am, qualifying 4pm. Sunday – warm-up 9.25am, race one (20 laps) 1.30pm, race two (20 laps) 4.30pm.