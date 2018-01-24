Motorsport: Market Rasen rider Crowe lands UK award

Market Rasen motorcycle racer Phil Crowe was celebrating a fine win off their track after landing the UK Clubsport award of Big Bike Racer.

Crowe secured nearly a quarter of the public vote with 24 per cent of the total vote ahead of rivals Max Alexander and Lewis Rollo.

The Lincolnshire ace finished fourth in the Thundersport GP1 championship in 2017, taking three wins in the series.

He entered the National Superstock Championship race at his home track of Cadwell Park at the annual British Superbike meeting in August where he grabbed a points finish in a commendable 15th place.

Crowe is a regular competitor at the major road races and has gradually improved his lap times and finishing positions over the last few years.

At last year’s Isle of Man TT festival he brought his BMW home in 14th place in the RST Superbike race with a strong 128mph lap.

And Crowe has upscaled his targets after last week completing his entry for the 2018 TT races.

“There is some interesting lap time data on the new website to check out,” he said.

“You can see from it that I lose plenty on the fast first sector being so slow down the big straights, but it won’t be so bad this year.

“My target for this year is a top-10 finish. We are in the groove and racing, not just looking at the place.

“The big question is where will we start; could we get a seeded top-20 slot?

“That would give me a good chance of achieving my goal.”

Having just completed a shakedown test in Spain, Crowe will now concentrate on getting some laps under his belt on home Tarmac prior to the start of the new season.