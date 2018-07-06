Motorcycling: Market Rasen twins set for Knockhill challenge

Market Rasen farmers Tim and Tom Neave travel north of the border this weekend to Knockhill for round five of their respective championships.

Tim rides in the British Supersport class and will have two races to contest in Scotland, while twin brother Tom will also have two races in the Superstock 1000 championship.

Tim is running well in the Supersport championship with 27 points to his name and a best finish of eighth in the highly-competitive class, scored at Snetterton last time out.

He will be seeking to improve on that at Knockhill.

Tom also finished eighth at Snetterton in the Superstock 1000 championship which was his first race of the current campaign after recovering from a shoulder operation earlier in the year.

Timetables –

Supersport: Friday – free practice one 9.40am, free practice two 2.25pm. Saturday – qualifying 11.20am, sprint race (18 laps) 5.05pm. Sunday – warm-up 10.13am, feature race (26 laps) 3.40pm.

Superstock 1000: Friday – free practice one 11.55am, free practice two 4.40pm. Saturday – qualifying 12.40pm, race (24 laps) 2.45pm. Sunday – warm-up 9.10am, race (24 laps) 11.10am.