Motorcycling: Market Rasen riders look to build on solid start at Brands Hatch

Market Rasen-based rider Jason O’Halloran heads to Brands Hatch at the weekend for round two of the 2018 Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

The Australian lies seventh in the early season standings after a rain-hit opening weekend to the season.

Tim Neave debuted with two top-10 finishes at Donington

Despite the dreadful weather conditions at Donington Park, O’Halloran recorded strong seventh and ninth-place finishes at the Leicestershire circuit and will be seeking to build on that at Brands Hatch.

The two races take place on the short and technical Indy circuit on Sunday where, in last year’s races at the Kent track, he secured seventh and fourth places.

Timetable for the weekend:

Friday – Free practice one - 10.10am; Free practice two - 3.15pm.

Saturday – Free practice three - 10.10am; qualifying - 4.05pm.

Sunday – Warm-up - 10.40am; Race one (30 laps) - 1.30pm; Race two (30 laps) - 4.30pm.

* Fellow Market Rasen rider Tim Neave also heads for Brands Hatch this weekend for the second round of the 2018 British Supersport Championship.

Neave will be looking to emulate his performance from the opening round at Donington Park when he recorded a brace of top-10 results on his debut in the series.

Neave made the step up from the Superstock 600 championship to the highly-competitive Supersport series for 2018, while his twin brother Tom has decided to run in the Superstock 1000 championship.

Tom is once again having to sit out the weekend as he recovers from his shoulder operation, but will be on hand at the Kent circuit to help his brother and hopes to be back to full fitness for the next round at Oulton Park.

Timetable for the weekend is:

Friday – Free practice 1 - 9.30am; Free practice 2 - 2pm.

Saturday – Qualifying - 11.05am; Sprint race (19 laps) - 5.10pm.

Sunday – Warm-up - 11.13am; Feature race (26 laps) - 3.35pm