Middle Rasen equestrian coach called up for national programme

A Middle Rasen equestrian coach has been selected for a prestigious national programme of coaching excellence.

Caroline Peatfield, who runs Dairy Farm Equestrian, in Middle Rasen, has been called onto the year-long National Development Programme for Coaching Excellence (NDPCE) which will begin in October.

Caroline has many years of experience in the equestrian industry, and is a British Horse Society assessor as well as Pony Club recommended coach, and a British Horse Society accredited professional coach.

She is also an accredited British Eventing coach.

The NDPCE is open to coaches working with adults and young people who participate in competitive and recreational equestrian sport and aims to recognise the importance of high-performing coaches within grassroots riding.

All coaches selected for the programme hold their Equestrian Level 3 coaching certificate, and were selected for their passion in sustaining and growing participation as well as their attitude to learning and the importance of continuous professional and personal development.

They will embark on a 12-month cross-discipline programme, which is now in its third year and is supported by the British Equestrian Federation (BEF) and Sport England.