Mel is new golf club ladies’ captain

Market Rasen Golf Club’s ladies’ section toasted a successful year at their annual prize presentation evening.

Pictured are this year’s winning players collecting their awards.

The following evening, at the AGM, Mel Gregory took over the ladies’ captaincy .

Sharman Scott and Helen Gibbard were appointed joint vice-captains for the upcoming yar.

On a very wet miserable day, just 15 ladies braved the elements to compete for the Christmas hampers.

Despite the weather the scores were excellent.

The winner was past captain Sheilah Mitchell.

She returned to the clubhouse with 34 stableford points.

Jenny Holburn, on her very last day as ladies’ captain, won the second hamper, beating Bridget Holmes on countback.

Helen Grinham was one point behind to claim the fourth hamper and Tilly Lawrence Lawrence was fifth with 29 points.