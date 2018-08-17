Market Rasen twins to race in front of home fans at Cadwell

Market Rasen farmers Tim and Tom Neave will see race action at their local circuit of Cadwell Park this weekend when the British Superbike Championship pays its annual visit to the Lincolnshire Wolds circuit.

Tom will be racing for the Louth-based Honda team in the two British Superbike races on Sunday, deputising for the injured Dan Linfoot, while Tim will contest the two races in the British Supersport Championship.

Tom will feel more at ease on the big Fireblade this weekend as he will be racing on home tarmac, and will hope to secure a couple of strong finishes for Honda Racing.

Tim will also be seeking two good results at his home circuit to boost his points tally and move further up the rider standings in the highly-competitive series.

He currently holds 12th position and two good points finishes could see him enter the top 10.

Championship timetables –

British Superbike: Friday – free practice one 10.15am, free practice two 3.25pm. Saturday – free practice three 10am, qualifying 4pm. Sunday – warm-up 9.35am, race one (18 laps) 1.30pm, race two (18 laps) 4.30pm.

British Supersport: Friday – Free practice one 9.35am, free practice two 2.35pm. Saturday – qualifying 11am, sprint race (12 laps) 5.15pm. Sunday – warm-up 10.20am, feature race (16 lap) 3.40pm.