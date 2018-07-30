Market Rasen twin racers set for Thruxton test

Market Rasen racers Tim and Tom Neave travel to Thruxton for the next round of their respective championships this weekend.

Tom is proving he is a force to be reckoned with in the Superstock 1000 series on the big Suzuki and recorded his second consecutive podium finish in the first of the three races at Brands Hatch last time out.

He was looking good to win the second race, but was unlucky to crash at the final corner as he was challenging for the race lead, and then again in the third race on the first lap.

Despite the disappointment Neave proved he is capable of running at the front of the field and will be seeking to redeem himself at Thruxton with another podium finish.

Tim recorded two top-10 results at Brands Hatch and is doing well in his first year in the highly-competitive British Supersport class.

He will want to replicate this at the Hampshire circuit.

It is a notoriously fast and very technical circuit, but Tim has raced here several times and will be eager to showcase his skills against the top riders in his class.

Timetable –

Supersport: Friday – Free practice one 9.30am; free practice two 1.30pm. Saturday – Qualifying 11.10am; race one (12 laps) 5.10pm. Sunday – Warm-up 11.10am; race two (18 laps) 3.40pm.

Superstock 1000: Friday – Free practice one 11.35am; free practice two 4.05pm. Saturday – Qualifying 11.50am. Sunday – Warm-up 8.55am, 16-lap race 12.35pm.