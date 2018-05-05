Market Rasen rider Tom Neave looks to move up the standings

Tim Neave travels to Oulton Park for round three of the British Supersport Championship over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend.

The Market Rasen rider is currently lying in a comfortable 13th place in the rider standings, but will be seeking two strong results from his two races this weekend to edge him closer to a top-10 position.

His twin brother Tom will once again sit out the weekend as he recovers from his shoulder operation.

“I’m ready to ride again, but having not ridden since January, I didn’t want to put myself straight into a racing environment,” Tom said.

“I’m going to do a few track days and possibly a club meeting to get dialled back in and will be back at Snetterton. But I will be at Oulton at the weekend to support my brother.”

Timetable:

Saturday – Free practice one 9.30am; free practice two 1.30pm.

Sunday – Qualifying 1.25pm; 12-lap sprint race 5.20pm.

Monday – Warm-up 10.25am; 16-lap feature race 3.40pm.