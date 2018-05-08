Market Rasen rider Tim Neave fails to finish at Oulton Park

It was a weekend to forget for Tim Neave at Oulton Park in round three of the British Supersport Championship.

The Market Rasen farmer failed to finish either of his two races at the Cheshire circuit.

After qualifying well in 10th place, and ninth in his class, Neave began Sunday’s sprint race from the fourth row.

He got away to a fantastic start and settled into ninth position in the highly-competitive class, but on lap nine of 12, he had to pull off the track and retire with a blown engine.

He and the team worked hard to replace the engine in time for the feature race on Bank Holiday Monday and he took his place on row three of the starting grid.

Once again, the Lincolnshire rider got away well and was running in a strong fifth place on the opening lap.

But it all came to an end when he crashed unhurt at Britten’s, one of the fastest sections of the circuit.

The series now takes a six-week break to allow for the two road races, the North West 200 and the Isle of Man TT festival.

The riders will reconvene at Snetterton, in Norfolk, over the weekend of June 15 to 17 when Tim will be joined by his twin brother Tom.

He returns to race action in the Superstock 1000 class following his shoulder operation.