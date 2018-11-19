Market Rasen rider Phil Crowe unscathed after Macau GP crash

Market Rasen motorcycle racer Phil Crowe escaped uninjured after a dramatic crash which brought the Macau Grand Prix to a premature end.

Despite crashing into a fallen bike with three laps to go, Crowe was credited with a 16th-place finish on his debut at the tough road race.

Qualifying saw Crowe secure a 19th place start to the 12-lap race after taking another good chunk from his lap times on the tight street circuit.

As the lights went out Crowe remained in 19th position, but in touch with the riders ahead.

He moved up a place to 18th on lap three, and then on lap five made it through to 16th place just behind fellow Brit Ben Wylie.

But it all went wrong for Crowe when Wylie crashed right in his path and he was unable to avoid the collision.

Crowe explained: “It was all going mint; I was battling my way through the pack, making up places and posting personal best fastest laps lap after lap.

“I closed the gap to the group who were battling for 13th and had a plan.

“I was strong enough to pass them with four laps remaining, but then the rider in 15th made a big mistake and went down hard taking me out with him.

“He has sustained some injuries and is in hospital, but will be okay.”

Crowe added: “Somehow I got away with it, but I was thrown out of the circuit over two barriers and onto the water’s edge.

“But somehow I managed to walk away with nothing but a small bruise on my calf.

“I ended up as the second fastest newcomer and was looking good for a 13th-place finish so am happy with what we have achieved. It’s only a year till next time!”