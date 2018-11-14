Market Rasen rider Phil Crowe set for debut at Macau GP

Market Rasen racer Phil Crowe is set to expand his horizons by making his debut at the annual Macau GP after a successful season.

Having visited the venue with the Ice Valley team a few times, Crowe now feels the time is right for him to take on the ultra-fast road race himself.

The former Portuguese colony of Macau is a near-neighbour of Hong Kong, with racing taking part on the 3.8-mile Guia street circuits, recognised among the world’s most demanding circuits.

Crowe will be racing the BMW he used for the Isle of Man TT races and has no expectations this year as he uses the race as a means to learn the fast straights and sharp, twisting corners.

“I’ve been to Macau in the past, but only to help out teams competing so haven’t actually looked at the course with a mindset to racing it,” he said.

“I’ve been looking at the footage of other racing, but it’s a different ball game to actually riding the course.

“I have no expectations of where I will finish the race, I do not intend to get wrapped up in trying to become the fastest newcomer, but want to learn my way around the course so I can come back with confidence next time.”

“As always there’s a massive list of people to thank who keep the wheels turning and a big thanks to Carlos Makwa Barreto for this opportunity plus all my usual sponsors, and a big shout out to my crew, John Ingram, Arran Macleod and Jason Dixon, for finding the time for two weeks away in Macau.”

The bike has already been crated and sent to Macau with Crowe and his crew following at the end of the week to prepare for practice which takes place on Thursday and Friday, November 15 and 16 ahead of the race on Saturday, November 17.

