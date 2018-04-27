Market Rasen rider Phil Crowe flies to early season win

Phil Crowe opened the season in style with a win and fifth-place finish at Oulton Park in the Thundersport GP1 Elite class with Thundersport GP.

The Marker Rasen rider powered his BMW to the top of the pile during qualifying and started the first of two races from pole position at the undulating Cheshire circuit.

But he was unable to maintain the lead on lap one and found himself running in third place.

Yet with just 0.4secs covering the first three riders, Crowe made his move one lap later and took the lead, gradually pulling away, and was never challenged for the rest of the eight-lap race.

He crossed the finish line 4.8secs ahead of Lee Williams and recorded the fastest lap of the race which was enough for a new lap record of 1min 38.479secs at an average 98.40mph.

Race two didn’t quite go to plan for the Lincolnshire rider as he completed the first lap in third place and made a couple of mistakes to end up in eighth position on lap six.

He managed to claw his way back to sixth on the penultimate lap and gained another place on the final lap to take the chequered flag in fifth.

“It was another good race meeting and more progression made in a few areas with the bike and myself,” Crowe said.

“A win and the lap record in the first, but unfortunately a small step in the wrong direction got me on the back foot.

“I was trying to force my way through to the front in the second race which led to me making three serious mistakes that could have ended a lot worse than they did.

“I need to calm it down now as it’s nearly TT time and I don’t want to miss that by picking up a stupid injury.

“I have to give a big thanks once again to everyone that makes this all happen.”

