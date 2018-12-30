Market Rasen rider O’Halloran happy with 2019 machine

Superbike rider Jason O’Halloran has returned from Spain after completing a successful test on his new bike.

O’Halloran, who lives in Market Rasen, spent three days testing in Almeria as he begins preparations for the 2019 British Superbike Championship.

The Australian has changed teams for 2019 and is now riding for the factory-backed MCAMS Yamaha team, and after three days of intense testing at the Spanish circuit he is very happy with his new steed.

He said: “I clicked with the bike pretty much straightaway, it was comfortable, even things like the seat and handlebar position felt really good, and the bike really suits my riding style.

“The base setting is really good and now it’s just a matter of fine tuning.

“What the guys have done so far is really strong, it’s ready to go.

“The more I ride it, the better I will ride it because I will learn what it likes and what it doesn’t.

“I left Almeria feeling really positive and can’t wait for the official BSB tests.”