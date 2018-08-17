Market Rasen rider joins top team for Isle of Man Classic TT

Market Rasen rider Phil Crowe has joined Team Classic Suzuki to contest the 2018 Isle of Man Classic TT races on August Bank Holiday Monday.

He will join forces with Danny Webb who continues, with the team for a third successive year, and will make his debut at the event on a GSXR1100 Suzuki-powered XR69 in the RST Superbike race.

Crowe joins the squad on the back of two successful campaigns at the Isle of Man TT races in 2017 and 2018.

After making his Mountain Course debut in 2014, Crowe impressed last year with a trio of top 20 finishes and his first 128mph-plus lap.

The Market Rasen rider made further progress this year, recording a career-best finish of ninth in the opening RST Superbike Race.

There he narrowly missed out on joining the ‘130mph Club’ with a sixth and final lap speed of 129.957mph.

He looked on course to better that in the Pokerstars Senior TT Race at the end of the week until a spill on the final lap at Whitegates while running in seventh place.

Both riders will be looking for podium places for Team Classic Suzuki who have a strong record at the event.