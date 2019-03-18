Market Rasen Racing: Newstead trainer Nick Kent lands prize

While Cheltenham was taking all of the headlines, there was some success for our local stables last Thursday when Market Rasen staged an extra meeting.

The local meeting attracted only a modest crowd on a bleak afternoon, but Newstead trainer Nick Kent had a couple of runners from his local yard.

The first race was a Mares Novice Hurdle, with only five runners going to post.

Mega Yates, who had finished second and third in listed races, appeared to be in a class of her own and was sent off at odds of 1/12.

Kent’s Catlin proved herself the best of the rest and picked up place money in second, with Kielan Woods on board.

Kent said: “She ran really well and jumped well. She was never going to beat the favourite, but they went at a slow pace which helped her.

“She will still be tired after today’s trip. I have a decent feeling about her and think she will be able to stay further.”

Kent’s other runner was Duffy Allen in the fifth race a Handicap Hurdle, but he ran unplaced.

The feature race of the day at Market Rasen was the £9,200 Class 4 Handicap Steeplechase.

Top jockey Bridget Andrews only had one ride on the card and that was more than a clue that Dan Skelton’s Alcester yard meant business with Zamparelli.

The seven-year-old won twice a year ago, but then had a dip in form before coming third at Huntingdon three weeks ago.

Zamparelli (4/1) pipped the 11/4 favourite Irish-bred Lord Getaway.

All winners on the afternoon were Irish-bred horses, but then it was Cheltenham Festival week where former Market Rasen winner Tiger Roll won one of the big races.

The green and white colours of famed Irish owner John P McManus were in evidence in the second race at Rasen where Musical Slave scored an impressive win in a

Class 4 handicap Hurdle.

The 6/4 favourite had Sean Houlihan on board.

* Nettleton trainer Olly Williams had a couple of winners in the past week on the all weather flat at Southwell.

Williams is mainly focussed on flat racing and stable star Tricky Dicky won by 10 lengths, but only in a two-horse race.

Going Native was also a winner, sent off as one of 14 runners at 16/1, with Rhona Pindar on board.

The next meeting at Market Rasen is on Wednesday.