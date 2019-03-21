Market Rasen Racing: Kent delighted with evergreen Bowie

The latest meeting at Market Rasen Racecourse began with the impressive Mon Port (7/2) winning the Mansion National Hunt Hurdle after making all.

Brigg handler Nick Kent saddled his veteran hurdler Bowie in the second race last Wednesday.

Bowie is now 12, but according to Kent is as enthusiastic about his racing as ever.

He was always up with the leaders, but from two out could not keep pace with the fast finishers and crossed the line in fifth.

But Kent was well pleased with Bowie’s effort.

“He needed ground a bit softer really, but he just loves to race and I shall certainly keep him going while he is still enjoying his days out,” he said.

“He kept up with them well and had a good ride from Tom Broughton who said he was getting better which is strange given his age!”

The winner was 5/4 favourite Shanroe Tic Tec with Lilly Pinchin on board.

This completed a hat-trick of wins after a winner at Sandown earlier in the month was quickly followed by another victory under jockey Lilly at Huntingdon.

Hugo’s Reflection (9/2) won the third race, the first chase of the afternoon.

Ben Case had brought him some distance from his Banbury yard in Oxfordshire, and after showing promise, but only modest success, in bumpers and over the smaller obstacles, a debut win in his first chase showed this may be his area of operation in the long term.

Kent then saddled Picknick Park in the £11,400 Mansionbet Handicap Chase, a Class Four event and the feature race of the card.

He had 5lb claimer Charlie Hammond on board.

Backed down to 5/2 in his race earlier in the year at Market Rasen, Picknick Park had finished that race as runner-up.

And his trainer Kent was optimistic before the race.

“He ran really well when he finished second here last time, but it’s another day, another race and we shall see.”

Disappointingly Picknic Park finished down the field, but maybe needed this race before he gets back on track.

The convincing winner Star Foot (11/4) was ridden by Page Fuller.

No Market Rasen meeting seems to be complete without a Dan Skelton winner these days and so it proved again.

‘Aggy With It’ (5/4) had Harry Skelton on board in the last of the seven-race card, winning by five lengths.

There is a further meeting this Wednesday (today) in a hectic early spring schedule at Market Rasen.

* Two former Market Rasen race winners tasted success at the world-famous Cheltenham Festival earlier this month.

Tiger Roll’s story started at Market Rasen in November 2013 when he stormed home in a novice hurdle.

Last year he won the Aintree Grand National and at Cheltenham he graced the winner’s enclosure at the iconic course after the easiest win of the week.

He will return to Aintree next month and try to be the first horse for 45 years to win back-to-back Grand Nationals since Red Rum who also won at Rasen in his early days.

Both horses have bars named after them at Rasen.

The other former Market Rasen winner at Cheltenham was Altoir to make it 18 race wins in a row, a remarkable record only equalled by Big Bucks.