Market Rasen racing: Coleman lands treble on day for the favourites

It was a day for the favourites on Saturday evening at Market Rasen as they took the spoils in six of the seven-race card.

The highlight of the Jockey Club Live meet was a treble for leading jockey Aidan Coleman who opened his account in the second race, a novices hurdle, on Angel of Harlem, sent off at 8/13.

Da Baba Elephant then gave the jockey his second winner in the feature chase, the Listers Mercedes Benz of Grimsby Handicap Chase, rewarding punters at a better 2/1.

And Perfect Man completed the Coleman treble, being sent out as the 3/1 joint-favourite in the Listers Smart of Lincoln Handicap Hurdle.

This was an easy win with a seven-furlong advantage over Allelu Allelula by the finishing post.

In the opening race, the ‘Hands and Heels Selling Hurdle’ had been won by King Alfonso (7/4f).

Market Rasen trainer Michael Chapman saddled Monzino here who finished a creditable fourth in the 10-runner race.

Those who had a fancy for the local horse were well rewarded in a place bet, with the 10-year-old being sent off at 150/1.

A welcome visitor to Market Rasen at recent meetings has been the town’s flat race jockey Duran Fentiman.

Fentiman’s role at the Malton Yard of Tim Easterby has changed in the last two seasons.

In 2018’s turf flat racing season, the jockey has had six winners.

“I had one big winner for Andrew Balding at Doncaster earlier in the season. The horse has not done anything since, though.

“I have taken on a riding and driving role more this year for Mr Easterby. That means I have been driving the horse box and looking after the horses at the tracks where they have been running.

“That’s why I have been coming back to Market Rasen which is always good. It’s 15 years since I left.”

In some recent winters Fentiman has been riding abroad, but he admits that is now a thing of the past.

“I shall be staying at home in future as family responsibilities take priority now,” he added.

“It is good that I am playing a wider role now with the stable.”