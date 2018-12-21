Market Rasen racing: Buzz builds for Boxing Day meet and Lincolnshire National

Anticipation is building as Market Rasen Racecourse gears up for one of its flagships meets of the year next week.

More than 9,000 racegoers are expected at the family-friendly Rand Farm Park Boxing Day meet next Wednesday, with gates opening at 10.10pm, two hours before the seven-race card gets under way.

The day’s biggest prize purse will be in the third race of the day, the Class Four Rand Farm Park Handicap Steeple Chase, which goes off at 1.20pm.

But the most anticipated race will undoubtedly come at 2.25pm, the Clugston Lincolnshire National Handicap Chase, held over three-and-a-half gruelling miles.

County pride will be at stake, with local punters hoping for more home success.

There have been two Lincolnshire-trained winners in the last six years in Soudain and Gonalston Cloud.

In 2016, five horses had a chance at the last fence before Gonalston Cloud, from the Nick Kent stables in Brigg, pulled away to take the prize ahead of Amiral Collonges.

Last December, Amiral Collonges was an unlucky runner-up again, having to give second best to 7-1 chance Cyclop.

As well as the sport, there will be entertainment for all ages, including festive pony rides, a colouring wall, giant Christmas tree giveaways, a Guinness marquee, and a Salvation Army choir.

Adult tickets are from £11.70 in advance (£13 on the day) for the Lawn Enclosure, with Tattersalls advance admission at £19.80 (£22 on the day), and County at £24.30 (£27 on the day).

To book, visit www.marketrasenraces.co.uk

Full race card -

12.10pm – THE RAND FARM PARK SELLING HANDICAP HURDLE RACE 2m 2f £7,000

12.50pm – THE RAND FARM PARK NOVICES’ HURDLE RACE (CLASS 4) 2m 4f £10,400

1.20pm – THE RAND FARM PARK HANDICAP STEEPLE CHASE (CLASS 4) 2m 7f £20,000

1.55pm – THE GARTHWEST NOVICES’ HANDICAP CHASE (CLASS 3) 2m 5f £13,400

2.25pm – THE CLUGSTON LINCOLNSHIRE NATIONAL HANDICAP CHASE (CLASS 3) 2m 7f £8,511

3pm – THE RAND FARM PARK NOVICES’ HANDICAP HURDLE RACE (CLASS 5) 2m 2f £7,463

3.30pm - THE APM CPOMMERCIALS HANDICAP HURDLE RACE (CLASS 4) 2m 148yds £3,500