Market Rasen Races: Who What When has the answers to upset favourite in big race

The 2019 programme got under way at Market Rasen Racecourse last Thursday with the latest in the series of midweek County Racedays.

The highlight of the afternoon’s card was the running of the listed bumper to honour former trainer Alan Swinbank.

Mrs Hindhead was fancied to win the feature race, having been brought by Fergal O’Brien from his Cheltenham stables with top jockey Paddy Brennan on board.

But Who What When, with the lesser-known Josh Moore up, had other ideas and beat the odds-on favourite.

Sent off at 12-1, Who What When followed up her winning debut at Newbury last month to triumph in some style.

Among the spectators were students from the De Aston School who were having an outdoor maths lesson, and told of the importance of the racecourse to the town, attracting many visitors to the region each year.

They were also taken on a tour of the main feature areas at the course, including the weighing room and the winner’s enclosure, and took in the opening race where Aidan Coleman rode the successful evens favourite Garrettstown in a novices hurdle.

The Olly Murphy-trained winner made a very successful bumper debut at Chepstow in April last year, and followed up as runner-up over hurdles at Carlisle in December.

Weakfield, trained by Brian Allison at Malton, was a comfortable winner of the second race, a Class 4 Handicap Hurdle.

Brian Hughes was on board and the experienced trainer-jockey combination produced a comfortable win for the six-year-old.

There was some local expectation on the course for Nick’s Kent Oregon Gold in the third race.

The Brigg trainer had won with his six-year-old on Boxing Day here, and having been backed down in the market, led on the first circuit.

But the six-year-old, under Charlie Hammond, fell away before the final bend and had run his race well before the winning post arrived.

Manella Fiveo, trained by Sue Smith, wife of famous former show jumper Harvey, rewarded punters at a decent 14/1 here.

The winner of the opening race was the only favourite to triumph on the afternoon.

Next meeting at the course is another County Raceday meeting on Tuesday, February 5.